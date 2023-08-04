New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEWR. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,003. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 29.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

