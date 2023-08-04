Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $456.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 2.96. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.