Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $153,452.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $460,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

NXST stock traded up $6.19 on Friday, hitting $181.73. 318,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,260. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

