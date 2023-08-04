NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,172.56 or 1.00043158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.