Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,332,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,952,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,541 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

