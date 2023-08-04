Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.
Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,332,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,952,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,541 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
