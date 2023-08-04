NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at UBS Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

