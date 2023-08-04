nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CL King began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

nLIGHT stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 152,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $551.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.16. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in nLIGHT by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

