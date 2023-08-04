Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

