Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.59. 2,818,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,100. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O'grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $926,854 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after buying an additional 231,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

