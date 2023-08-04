Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 10,046,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,850,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.