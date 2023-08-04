Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 879,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.