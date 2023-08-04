NYM (NYM) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, NYM has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $64.07 million and approximately $719,798.45 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 475,495,924.707329 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.20013209 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $807,961.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

