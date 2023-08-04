Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 136,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,375. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

