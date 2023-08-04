ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ObsEva by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

