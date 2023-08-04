OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading 5.1% Higher

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

OCI Stock Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

