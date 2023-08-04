Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) versus Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Head-To-Head Survey

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and Estée Lauder Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $399.76 million 7.84 $21.73 million N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $17.74 billion 3.46 $2.39 billion $3.01 57.09

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 1 9 14 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oddity Tech and Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $246.88, suggesting a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Oddity Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies 6.88% 23.99% 6.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Oddity Tech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free shops. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.