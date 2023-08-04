OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Raised to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Up 0.4 %

OLO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.20. OLO has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. Equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $160,478. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.