Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $75.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 96.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

