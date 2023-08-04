ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 315,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

