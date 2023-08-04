Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $817.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

