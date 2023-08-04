Oppenheimer Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $35.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NVRO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 673,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The company has a market cap of $742.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,057.06 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

