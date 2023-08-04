Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

