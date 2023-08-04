Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.61. 54,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 138,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $589.37 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 372,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

