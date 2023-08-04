Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $11.92. 860,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

