Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Down to $237.45

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $237.45, but opened at $224.50. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $218.31, with a volume of 2,404,059 shares trading hands.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 344.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,386,718 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

