Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Down to $237.45

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $237.45, but opened at $224.50. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $218.31, with a volume of 2,404,059 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 8.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 344.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,386,718 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
