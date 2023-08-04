Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Argus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Argus from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.07.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PH traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.15 and a 200 day moving average of $347.23. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $421.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,762 shares of company stock worth $1,682,454. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.