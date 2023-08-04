Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Parkland has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.10.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.