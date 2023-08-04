Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PTEN remained flat at $15.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,058. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

