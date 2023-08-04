Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,120,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 297,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 521,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

