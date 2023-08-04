Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.19.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.63. The company had a trading volume of 187,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,099. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

