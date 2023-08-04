Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $249.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Paylocity stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.00. 166,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Paylocity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

