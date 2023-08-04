PC Connection, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.07. 69,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $727.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 172,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $179,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

