Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 570,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,629. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pearson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

