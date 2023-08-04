Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.80.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $172.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $145.58. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.