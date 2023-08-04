Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 131.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,515 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.33.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.88. The stock had a trading volume of 110,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,678. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 344.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.03 and a twelve month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

