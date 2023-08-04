Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 199,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

