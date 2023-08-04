Perpetual Ltd Invests $31.92 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,000. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 28,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

