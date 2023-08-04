Perpetual Ltd Invests $46.99 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,560,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,993,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.29% of Koninklijke Philips as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,850. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

