Perpetual Ltd Makes New $101.91 Million Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 736,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,914,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

