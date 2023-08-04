Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,209,241 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,165,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,877,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.