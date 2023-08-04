Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 351,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.66. 2,363,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,900. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average of $223.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

