Perpetual Ltd Takes $150.16 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,670,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,159,000. AerCap accounts for 1.3% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 1.08% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $4,217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $51,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 59.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 740,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,691. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

