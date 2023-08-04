Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $67-70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.28 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. 3,357,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,349,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.35.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,012,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

