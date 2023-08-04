Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. 25,732,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,509,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.