Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

