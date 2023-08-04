Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

