Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.