Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PINS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. 10,166,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,747,775. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,875 shares of company stock worth $16,394,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after buying an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pinterest by 31.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

