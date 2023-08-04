Piper Sandler Boosts WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $30.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.04%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $592,430. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $3,245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,356,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 93,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $2,318,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

