Piper Sandler Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

