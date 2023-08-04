Piper Sandler Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $96.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,789. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

